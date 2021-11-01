T20 World Cup: India staring at league stage exit

Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Their campaign taking another hit with a second successive defeat, India will need to win all their remaining matches while hoping that other results go their way to keep their semifinal prospects alive in the T20 World Cup.

India and New Zealand were locked in a virtual quarter-final, from which the latter emerged triumphant following a convincing eight-wicket win, seven days after Virat Kohli's men suffered a 10-wicket drubbing to arch-rivals Pakistan.

Virat Kohli's men would now pray that Afghanistan beat New Zealand and India win their remaining three fixtures against Scotland, Namibia and the Afghanistan.

With the Indians scheduled to play the last game of the league stage, against Namibia, they might get an opportunity to improve their net run rate, provided other results favour them.

The loss against the Kiwis has pushed India on the brink of a league stage exit though technically they are still not out.

Pakistan have finished three big games and are expected to thrash Scotland and Namibia in their coming fixtures.

In the six-team Group 2, India are currently struggling at the fifth place with two losses after as many matches.

Pakistan lead the group with three wins in as many outings and they are followed by Afghanistan with two wins and a loss from three matches, and New Zealand in third place with a win and loss from two game.

Given Afghanistan's potent spin attack, decent batting, and most importantly, their penchant for standing up to the bigger teams, they will be India's bet against the New Zealanders.

The Afghans came close to winning their match against Pakistan before Asif Ali's blitz put paid to their hopes. PTI AH AH KHS KHS

