T20 World Cup, India Vs Scotland: Top 5 Scottish Players Who Can Be A Threat To India

Team India are set to take on a tough Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. It is not only a must-win match for India but they need to try and win by a big margin to improve their net run rate. However, it will not be that straightforward for Team India as they will face a tough and hard fighting Scottish team.

There will be 11 players that India will take on but take a look at the top five that will most likely cause issues for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup match.

India vs Scotland: Top 5 Scottish players who can be a threat to India

Matthew Cross

Cross has been Scotland's most consistent batsman and also their highest-scoring batsman at the T20 World Cup so far with 128 runs. He has averaged 25.60 in six matches and will look to carry on this form against India. The Indian bowling lineup will want to get him out sooner before he gets going.

Richie Berrington

He has been Scotland's second-highest scoring batsman at the T20 World Cup so far with 123 runs. He has averaged 24.60 runs and will want to improve against India as Scotland look hungry for a win.

George Munsey

He showed a little bit of what he is capable of against New Zealand when he scored 22 runs off 18 balls. He has scored a total of 111 runs at the T20 World Cup so far and averaged 18.5.

Safyaan Sharif

He has been consistent in his wicket-taking this World Cup with seven in five matches and with Josh Davey out for the rest of the tournament the pressure of taking the important wickets will fall on him.

Mark Watt

Scotland's finger spinner Mark Watt has been sensational at the T20 World Cup 2021 so far, holding an economy rate of just 5.12 in the six matches that he has bowled in. It is also fair to note that he has bowled his quota of all four overs in all of those six matches and has consistently taken a wicket in each match played. He has also not gone higher than an economy of 5.75. Against New Zealand, he did superbly well and only conceded 13 runs at an economy rate of just 3.25 and also took the wicket of the dangerous Devon Conway.

Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC