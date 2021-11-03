'Give IPL Contract To Whoever Wins It': Indian Fans Root For Scotland Against NZ In T20 WC

Indian fans are cheering for Scotland as they take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. Kane Williamson walked away scoring no runs as he was dismissed in just his fourth ball. If Scotland manages to defeat New Zealand, then there is a chance for India to go through to the next round of the T20 World Cup.

Fans on social media are cheering for Scotland and are hoping for them to beat the Blackcaps.

Indian fans praising Scotland be like :- pic.twitter.com/FXAb1ODKaz — Anil Kant Mishra (@an_gineer) November 3, 2021

Let’s go Scotland, please defeat New Zealand 🙏 So many Indians along with Team India, are rooting for you today 💜 #NZvSCO #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5HSUl0ieMA — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2021

Martin Guptill departed for 93 runs off 56 balls and he just missed out on his century. It is now on Scotland's batsmen to chase the target of 173 set by New Zealand. India's hopes of qualifying now lie in this game.

How can India qualify for WC semis?

India are now dangerously close to being knocked out of the tournament after losing both of their matches so far in the World Cup as only the top two teams from the two groups will go through to the next round. India were the favourites according to many and it would be a huge shock if they were knocked out of the tournament before the semi-finals. To get through to the next round, India will need to make sure of the following things:

Team India currently stand 5th in Group 2 of the Super 12 and in order to go through to the semifinals, they need to win all three of their next games against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia. However, that will not be enough for Team India to secure a berth in the semi-finals as they also require New Zealand to lose by a margin big enough that their net run rate falls.

Afghanistan are also playing well and they have the second-highest NRR in the World Cup with +3.097. Hence, India will have to defeat them by a big margin if they are to have a chance to go through. If India lose one more match during this, they will not be in contention for the semi-final spot.

