T20 World Cup: Indian Openers' Fiery Knock Vs England Wows Fans, Ishan Silences Critics

Team India openers KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan made merry during the India vs England T20 World Cup Warm Up game scoring half-centuries each as India beat England by 7 wickets with one over to spare.

Both the openers continued their form from where they left in IPL and kept scoring all around the park forcing the England attack to stay on their toes. The duo added 82 runs for the first wicket before Mark Wood picked up the wicket of KL Rahul, but the damage had been done. The English team also were quick to pick up Virat Kohli but Ishan Kishan kept attacking and pushing England on a backseat.

The player was then joined by Rishabh Pant, who too played his natural game scoring a quick 29 off 14. Following the wicket of Kishan, India sent out Suryakuamr to bat, but the player's patchy form continued and he perished without making an impact. Hardik Pandya too got to bat and remained not out as India ended the game in their favour during the 19th over.

How things unfolded during India vs England T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match

Despite it being a warm-up fixture the fans did get to see a great game of high-voltage cricket. Opting to bowl first Virat Kohli's men conceded 188 runs in twenty overs. For England Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone played quick camos to help the team put up a challenging total.

While Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin were economical, the trio of Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar went away for too many runs. Shami however picked up three wickets despite going for 40 but Bhuvi had no rhythm whatsoever and got belted for 54 runs from his four overs.

Fans react to Indian openers KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan's smashing knock

Nuts that Ishan Kishan was dropped by Mumbai Indians a few weeks ago — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) October 18, 2021

Anyone heard from those who wanted Ishan Kishan dropped?? 🤷🏻‍♂️ #T20WorldCup21 #INDvENG — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 18, 2021

Phenomenal ki start too India's wt20 campaign super run chase. Especially Ishan kishan in adil Rashid 24 run over hatsoff 50 also kl rahul masss🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏👏💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/DWFRMQcv81 — Hari Vijay (@HariVij11294559) October 18, 2021

Comprehensive win with an over to spare!



This is just the trailer…Picture Abhi Baki hai mere dost!!!



KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan were superb with the bat…#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/gR76w0gHjU — Simran Kaur (@kaursimran_ind) October 18, 2021

Image: @Twitter/BCCI