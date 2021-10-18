Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: Indian Openers' Fiery Knock Vs England Wows Fans, Ishan Silences Critics

Indian openers KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan both scored half-centuries as India beat England by 7 wickets during today's T20 World Cup Warm Up game

Azhar Mohamed
T20 World Cup

Team India openers KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan made merry during the India vs England T20 World Cup Warm Up game scoring half-centuries each as India beat England by 7 wickets with one over to spare. 

Both the openers continued their form from where they left in IPL and kept scoring all around the park forcing the England attack to stay on their toes. The duo added 82 runs for the first wicket before Mark Wood picked up the wicket of KL Rahul, but the damage had been done. The English team also were quick to pick up Virat Kohli but Ishan Kishan kept attacking and pushing England on a backseat.  

The player was then joined by Rishabh Pant, who too played his natural game scoring a quick 29 off 14. Following the wicket of Kishan, India sent out Suryakuamr to bat, but the player's patchy form continued and he perished without making an impact. Hardik Pandya too got to bat and remained not out as India ended the game in their favour during the 19th over. 

How things unfolded during India vs England T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match

Despite it being a warm-up fixture the fans did get to see a great game of high-voltage cricket. Opting to bowl first Virat Kohli's men conceded 188 runs in twenty overs. For England Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone played quick camos to help the team put up a challenging total.

While Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin were economical, the trio of Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar went away for too many runs. Shami however picked up three wickets despite going for 40 but Bhuvi had no rhythm whatsoever and got belted for 54 runs from his four overs. 

Fans react to Indian openers KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan's smashing knock

