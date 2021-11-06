T20 World Cup: Indians Change Twitter Username, Add Afghan Flag Ahead Of AFG Vs NZ Match

After two disappointing defeats in their opening two games of the T20 World Cup 2021, Team India has done everything in their power to keep their hopes alive of making it to the semis of the competition. India registered a 66-run win against Afghanistan on November 3 before registering a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Scotland on November 5. Despite two outstanding wins, the Men in Blue still find themselves in a situation when matters are not in their hands when it comes to making it to the last four of the tournament.

Although their net run rate is crucially better than both Afghanistan and New Zealand, they still require some luck. With India currently trailing the Blackcaps by two points after four matches, they require Afghanistan to defeat the Kane Williamson-led side before defeating Namibia in their final game on Monday. Lastly, they also need to ensure that they have a better NRR than Afghanistan after all matches are over to qualify for their semis.

With all hopes hinging on Afghanistan, several Indian fans hilariously took to their social media accounts and changed their username to Afghan names, with some also adding their national flag ahead of the New Zealand clash on Sunday.

Indians change username ahead of New Zealand vs Afghanistan clash

As seen in some of the snips below, several Indian Twitter users changed their usernames to showcase their support of Afghanistan ahead of their match against New Zealand on November 7. Meanwhile, some of them also went to the extent of adding Afghanistan's flag.

With several Indian fans going all out in support of Afghanistan, it just showcases their sentiment of wanting to see their team in the semis. And a win for New Zealand on Sunday against Afghanistan would shatter hopes of a billion Indian fans cheering for their side completely.

T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs Afghanistan details

New Zealand will take on Afghanistan on November 7 with the match scheduled to commence live at 3:30 PM IST from the Abu Dhabi Cricket ground. Considering the Indian support of Afghanistan ahead of the clash, it is possible that more Indians are cheering on for their subcontinent rivals than the combined supporters of New Zealand and Afghanistan cheering for their national sides.

Image: AP