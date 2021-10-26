T20 World Cup: Kagiso Rabada Admits SA's Batting Concerns, But 'no Need To Harp On It'

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has acknowledged that the team’s batting is surely a reason for concern, but the team is not going to dwell on the side’s poor display with the bat against Australia but rather focus on the game ahead.

Rabada further went on to say that the team took note of the same and has already addressed the issues. "Coming to this press conference, I kind of knew that people were going to ask or that you guys were going to ask a lot about the batting. We also see it as a concern. The last thing we need to do is keep bickering on and on about it. That's just how cricket goes. The batters know what they have to do. We know what we have to do as a team. No one is blaming anyone. But the worst thing you can do is just harp on and on and on about it. It is definitely an area that was of concern, and it's being addressed." he said speaking to the media.

When asked in particular about Quinton De Kock, Rababa said that QDK is a top-quality player and a vital member of the team. "Quinton is a massive player for us. He's done extremely well for South Africa ever since he started playing. He's a world-class player, and he needs just to go in and do his thing."

Wary of the threat that West Indies side can pose

Kagiso Rabada further went on to speak about the upcoming South Africa vs West Indies clash. He said that his team will be positive and confident going into the fixture, but they will not underestimate the defending champions, who faced a massive batting collapse the other day against England. "They're a dangerous team. You can't underestimate anyone. Tomorrow is a new day and we're going to have to go and be as disciplined as we were in our first game. We cannot take anything for granted. It's a new game, and they're a strong, powerful team, T20 team especially," Rabada finished.

