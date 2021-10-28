T20 World Cup: Kusal Perera Reveals How Jayasuriya Inspired Him To Become Left-hander

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera has revealed that he was initially a right-handed batter, but later on, switched on to be a lefty due to his admiration for former national team opener Sanath Jayasuriya. Speaking in a featured video for the official T20 World Cup website ahead of the Australia vs Sri Lanka clash on Thursday, the dashy left-hander spoke about playing cricket right-handed as childhood, idolizing Jayasuriya and switching to left to have a batting style similar to the legend.

"In my childhood, I used to play as a right-handed batsman. But, obviously, I liked Sanath Jayasuriya and his batting style. So, I switched my batting style from right-handed to left-handed to bat like Jayasuriya. It was tough initially but, at the moment, I am very confident"

He further went on to add that Sanath Jayasuriya was a star at that time and everyone wanted to bat like them and that he too was drawn into his style of batting "At that time it was a trend, Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana opening the batting. The whole world was watching the way he was batting. I loved the way he played his cut short, the flick and pull. That’s all in my memory. I am not trying to copy him, but obviously, I like to play like him" he said.

Kusal Perera also added that he wasn't trying to do anything extraordinary but rather was focusing on getting the basics right "I am trying to not do too much, just doing the basics. I know if I get my basics right, I will get the results easily and sometimes I am not doing that I am struggling, so I am going to just do my basics and obviously, as an opener, I have to take calculated risks because I have to keep the momentum going"

"He's a fantastic guy" Mahela Jayawardene praises Kusal Perera

Kusal Perera has had a disappointing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign so far but former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene feels that the player has a great opportunity, especially given that he bats top of the order and has the chance to make a difference in the team.

Jayawardene added while there is a little bit of added responsibility and pressure on the player, good players always enjoy that kind of pressure.

Image: AP