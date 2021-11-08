T20 World Cup: Manjrekar Suggests Radical Change In Leadership Role For India Vs Namibia

In the final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage, India will take on Namibia in a largely inconsequential game as both teams are already out of the World Cup. For Team India, this will be the last match with Virat Kohli as skipper after the batsman announced he would be giving up his role as captain for the game's shortest format. Rohit Sharma, currently India's vice-captain, is expected to take over as captain of Team India for T20 internationals after the T20 World Cup is over.

According to former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, Kohli could start a new trend and give the captaincy to Rohit Sharma now itself. Speaking in an interaction with Dafa News, Manjerkar said, "If Virat Kohli wants to sort of start a new trend, the inevitable future in T20 cricket, he could maybe offer the leadership straightaway to Rohit Sharma in this final game. Then Rohit Sharma may not be rested and play as captain."

Manjrekar asks for a shakeup in the playing XI

Manjrekar also spoke about the changes that need to be made ahead of the match against Namibia so that the players may get some rest. He said that Bhuvneshwar Kumar can make his way back and Jasprit Bumrah can be rested. He also said that Rahul Chahar who has not played a single match can also be brought in. Lastly, he said that Ishan Kishan can be introduced to the lineup and he would 'like to see' Rohit Sharma rested.

"Use this match to take Indian cricket forward is by playing the guys who haven't played so much and resting the guys who we have seen a lot. So the immediate thought would be Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming back in just to look at whether he's still got something left to offer in T20 cricket in T20s and may rest somebody like a Bumrah. Mohammed Shami can be rested as well. Rahul Chahar, unfortunately, hasn't got a single game, he should be played. Ishan Kishan gets a match and I would like to see Rohit Sharma being rested."

Image: PTI