Pakistan's surge towards qualifying for the semifinal of the T20 World Cup continued after the Babar Azam-led team beat New Zealand by five wickets on Tuesday to register a second consecutive win of the tournament.

The match dubbed as a 'Revenge Match', which saw the Pakistan team emerge victorious, will also be remembered for Devon Conway's effort during Pakistan's innings to get rid of experienced batter Mohammad Hafeez.

T20 World Cup 2021: Watch Devon Conway's spectacular catch to dismiss Hafeez

Devon Conway pulled out a screamer of a catch while fielding at the deep long-off region. The 11th over of the match was bowled by Mitchell Santner and it was during the last delivery of the over that Mohammad Hafiz went down the track and hit the ball wide of the long-off region. However, Devon Conway ran to his left and made a spectacular dive to pull off an outstanding catch.

T20 World Cup 2021: Recap of New Zealand vs Pakistan match

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf produced an outstanding spell of bowling taking four wickets and giving only 22 runs to help Pakistan register a five-wicket victory over New Zealand on Tuesday at the T20 World Cup. Rauf’s bowling effort restricted New Zealand to 134-8 after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field.

Southee got Babar (9) early for his 100th wicket in T20s when he knocked back the middle stump in the sixth over.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi (2-28) then trapped Fakhar Zaman (11) and Mohammad Rizwan (33) leg before wicket off his sharp turners. In between those strikes, Devon Conway made a two-handed diving catch in the deep to the dismay of Mohammad Hafeez (11). Later, when Boult nailed Imad Wasim lbw, Pakistan still needed 48 runs off the last 31 balls.

Shoaib Malik (27 not out) and Asif Ali (27 not out) then quashed New Zealand’s hopes of a late comeback and carried Pakistan to 136-5 in 18.4 overs to earn the team its second victory in three days. Asif smashed two late sixes in Tim Southee’s over and then hoisted Trent Boult over wide mid-on for a six before scampering for two runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

(With inputs from AP)