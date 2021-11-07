T20 World Cup: NZ Vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

New Zealand will be locking horns with Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Meanwhile, Team India's semi-final hopes are hanging in the balance and they will only live to fight another in this tournament provided the Afghans beat the Kiwis. However, the equation for the BlackCaps is pretty simple- win & they are through to the next round.

Ahead of the nail-biting New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash, here's a look at the Dream11 predictions, head to head records, fantasy tips, team news & more.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11

Captain: Trent Boult

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Wicket-keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Martin Guptill, Hazratullah Zazai, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Shahzad

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Jimmy Neesham, Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Tim Southee

New Zealand vs Afghanistan head to head

In the two matches that both teams have faced off against each other in the shortest format of the game, it is New Zealand who have come out on top on both occasions. Both faceoffs have taken place in T20 World Cup games.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction

As per our New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, the BlackCaps are expected to win this contest and thereby book a semi-final berth.

NZ vs AFG Team News & Predicted XI

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Top Picks

Martin Guptill: Senior opener Martin Guptill has been New Zealand's top scorer in this tournament so far with 148 runs to his name.

Rashid Khan: The star leggie is Afghanistan's leading wicket-taker with seven scalps and he would be hoping to prove a point or two after a forgettable outing against India.

Trent Boult: The left-arm speedster will be eager to leave the Afghan batters awestruck with the new ball in hand. Boult has registered eight wickets ib T20 World Cup 2021.

Gulbadin Naib: The former Afghanistan skipper and one of their key all-rounders has chipped in with 54 runs and three scalps in this competition.