T20 World Cup: NZ Vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

Namibia will have a tough task ahead of them when they take on New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It should be a straightforward match for New Zealand but you never know what Namibia might have up their sleeve to upset the favourites. A win for New Zealand will put them within a win of qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Let's take a look at New Zealand vs Namibia Head to Head stats, team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and more ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 match.

New Zealand vs Namibia Dream11 Team

Captain: Kane Williamson

Vice-captain: David Wiese

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batsmen: Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: David Wiese (vc), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Ruben Trumpelmann

New Zealand vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction

As per our New Zealand vs Namibia Dream11 prediction, New Zealand is expected to win the T20 World Cup 2021 match, after having an overall better team and being the team in better form.

New Zealand vs Namibia Head to Head

Total T20I Matches Played: 0

New Zealand Wins: 0

Namibia Wins: 0

NZ vs NAM Team News and Predicted XI

New Zealand Predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Namibia Predicted XI: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo

NZ vs NAM Top Picks

New Zealand

Martin Guptill: The New Zealand opener batted till the 19th over and scored 93 runs in the last game against Scotland. Overall in 3 matches in this tournament, he has scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33.

Ish Sodhi: In 3 matches in this tournament, he has already bagged 6 wickets at an economy of 7.25 and will look to deal damage on the turning track of Sharjah.

Namibia

David Wiese: He was impressive with both bat and ball against Pakistan, and remained unbeaten on 43 runs from 31 balls. He also got the wicket of the dangerous Babar Azam at the end.

Ruben Trumpelmann: The left-arm quick has picked up 6 wickets in 6 matches in this T20 World Cup 2021 at an economy of 7.45.

Image: @T20WorldCup/Twitter