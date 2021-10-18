Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan was a surprise omission from Team India's T20 World Cup squad, and despite missing out on the tournament the left-handed opener still had his on-field presence felt during the Oman vs Papua New Guinea in Al Amerat on Sunday. Oman cricketer Jatinder Singh reenacted Dhawan's iconic ‘thigh-five' celebration after taking a catch during Papua New Guinea vs Oman match.

Papua New Guinea vs Oman: Jatinder Singh celebration video

Jatinder Singh did the 'thigh-five' celebratory move almost immediately after taking the catch to dismiss PNG skipper Assad Vala who lofted the ball in the air after a leading edge while trying to play a shot through wide long-on. The celebration following the catch reminded cricket fans of the Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Check out Jatinder Singh celebration video:

Is that Jatinder or Dhawan? 😍 pic.twitter.com/2dxxOVr56V — Sunaina Gosh (@Sunainagosh7) October 17, 2021

T20 World Cup: Papua New Guinea vs Oman match highlights

Oman opened their T20 World Cup campaign in style crushing Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the preliminary round. Openers Aqib Ilyas and Jatinder Singh both scored half-centuries to guide their team to an easy win in the first outing. Oman won the toss and was elected to field first against PNG.

Oman's Bilal Khan struck in the very first over as they picked Tony Ura's wicket for a golden duck. Lega Siaka followed Ura to the pavilion as he too was dismissed for a duck by Kaleemullah. PNG skipper Assad Vala came at a distressing time and took his team from 0 for 2 to 102-4 in 14 overs. Vala scored a brilliant half-century before he was dismissed by Kaleemullah. Charles Amini also scored some runs alongside Vala as he hit 37 off 26 balls before being run out by Mohammad Nadeem.

Sese Bau scored 13 runs off 13 balls to help his team reach 129/9 in 20 overs. None of the middle- and lower-order PNG batters were able to fire in the game as they were restricted for only 16 runs between them. Zeeshan Maqsood remained the pick amongst Oman bowlers as he scalped 4 wickets under his belt. Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah picked two wickets each in their allotted quota of overs. In reply, Oman chased down the target in just 13.4 overs as Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas forged an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs.

(Image: PTI/ T20 World Cup/ Twitter)