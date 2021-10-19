T20 World Cup: OMN Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

Oman and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, qualifier match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on October 19. Bangladesh head into their second T20 World Cup qualifier match, after suffering a defeat by six runs from Scotland in their campaign opener on October 17. On the other hand, Oman won their match against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in stunning fashion as they defeated PNG by 10 wickets.

In the Bangladesh vs Scotland match, Bangladesh let go of the victory as they looked like winning the match at one point in the first innings. However, a late flurry of runs by Scotland, followed by a sensational bowling performance saw the underdogs, Scotland claim the victory over Bangladesh, who walked into the game as clear favourites. In Oman vs PNG game meanwhile, Oman successfully chased down a target of 130 runs as both their openers remained not out after scoring their respective half-centuries. Heading into the match on Tuesday, Oman would like to win and continue their contention for the Super 12 stage, while Bangladesh would look to turn things around and earn their first victory.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Oman vs Bangladesh Head-to-head records:

Total matches played- 1

Bangladesh won- 1

Oman won- 0

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Oman vs Bangladesh Team predictions:

Oman probable playing XI- Aqqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khawar Ali.

Bangladesh probable playing XI- Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Oman vs Bangladesh Dream 11 predictions:

Keeper- Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters- Aaqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Liton Das

All-rounders- Shakib Al Hassan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mehedi Hassan

Bowlers- Mushfiqur Rahman, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kaleemullah

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Oman vs Bangladesh Top Picks-

Jatinder Singh- The right-handed batter for Oman scored 74 runs in their previous match against PNG.

Mushfiqur Rahim- The wicket-keeper batter top-scored for Bangladesh in their previous match against Scotland by scoring 38 runs.

Aaqib Illyas- The right-handed batter scored 50 unbeaten runs during the match partnership of 131 runs with Jatinder Singh in their previous match.

Zeeshan Maqsood- The left-handed batter and left-arm orthodox spinner picked up four wickets for Oman in their previous match.

Shakib Al Hassan- The all-rounder from Bangladesh dismissed two batters and also scored 20 runs in the previous match.

Mustafizur Rahman- The left-arm pacer accounted for a total of 2 wickets after giving away 32 runs in the previous match for Bangladesh.

