T20 World Cup: OMN Vs PNG Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

Oman would be hosting Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the curtain-raiser of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at AI Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday. While Oman had competed in the previous edition of the tournament, Papua New Guinea will be making their first-ever appearance at the grandest stage of T20 cricket.

Ahead of the OMN vs PNG T20 World Cup Group B fixture, here's all you need to know about the Dream11 prediction, head-to-head stats, fantasy tips, team news, and more.

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction

1. Jatinder Singh: He has been Oman's most reliable as well as consistent batter having amassed 709 T20I runs averaging above 25.

2. Assad Vala: The PNG batter has 516 runs to his name in the shortest format. He had scored a 44-ball 51 during his team's warm-up game against Sri Lanka.

3. Bilal Khan: A veteran of 40 T20Is, the Oman left-arm pacer has so far registered 51 scalps in the shortest format of the game.

4. Nosaina Pokana: The 25-year-old left-arm speedster has 21 wickets to his name in the 21 matches that he has represented PNG so far.

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Jatinder Singh (c), Assad Vala (vc), M Naseem Kushi, S Bau, Bilal Khan, Nosaina Pokana, Aqib Ilyas, C Amini, C Soper, M Naseem Kushi, Kaleemullah.

OMN vs PNG: Team news

Here's the probable Playing XIs of both sides:

Oman

Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Papua New Guinea

S Atai, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu/Kabua Morea

Both teams head into this contest after having lost their respective warm-up fixtures. While Oman suffered a close four-run loss to the Netherlands, PNG were handed a 39-run defeat by the 2014 T20 world champions, Sri Lanka.