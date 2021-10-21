T20 World Cup: OMN Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

In their final match of the ICC T20 World Cup first round, Oman are set to face a tough Scotland team at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman. Both the teams will be desperate for a win as they hope to qualify for the Super 12. Oman needs to just pick up a win and they will be through to the Super 12 and the same goes for Scotland. However, a loss for either would complicate matters which makes this clash a very crucial one.

Let's take a look at the Oman vs Scotland head to head stats, Dream11 Prediction, fantasy tips, team news and more ahead of the T20 World Cup match.

Oman vs Scotland Dream11 Team

Captain: George Munsey

Vice-captain: Jatinder Singh

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batsmen: Calum Macleod, George Munsey (vc), Jatinder Singh (c)

All-rounders: Richie Berrington, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Chris Greaves

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah

Oman vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction

As per our Oman vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction, Scotland are the favourites to win the match, after having an overall better team as both teams are in form.

Oman vs Scotland Head to Head

Total Matches Played: 5

Oman Wins: 0

Scotland Wins: 5

OMN vs SCO Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Oman Predicted XI: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed

Scotland Predicted XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal

OMN vs SCO Top Picks

Oman

Jatinder Singh: In 2 matches in the T20 World Cup, he has been fantastic and has managed to score 113 runs at an average of 113, with the highest score of 73*.

Bilal Khan: He hasn’t given away too many runs in the last 2 matches in this World Cup, he has picked up 5 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.25.

Scotland

Richie Berrington: Coming at number 4 in their match against Papua New Guinea, he blasted the bowlers and scored 70 runs from 49 balls, which included 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Josh Davey: He was outstanding with the ball in the last game against PNG, where he picked up 4 wickets at an economy of 5.14.

Image: AP