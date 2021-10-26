T20 World Cup: PAK Vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

In their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan will take on New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday. It will be a tough match as Pakistan come on the back of a superb 10 wicket win over India in their first Super 12 match. New Zealand lost both their warm-up matches, so they will be looking to do better now that the main part of the tournament has begun.

Let's take a look at Pakistan vs New Zealand Head To Head, team's news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and more ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Devon Conway

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (vc), Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Jimmy Neesham, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction

As per our Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 prediction, New Zealand is expected to win the T20 World Cup match, after having an overall better team. It should, however, be noted that both teams are in form.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head to Head T20 Stats

Total T20I Matches Played: 24

Pakistan Wins: 14

New Zealand Wins: 10

PAK vs NZ Team News and Predicted XI

Pakistan Predicted XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand Predicted XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee / Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

PAK vs NZ Top Picks

Pakistan

Babar Azam: He played a fantastic innings in their 10 wicket win over India as he remained not out on 68* runs from 52 balls, which comprised of 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Shaheen Afridi: He picked up the Man of the Match award against India as he took out some of the most dangerous batsmen in the form of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. He ended the match with three wickets and an economy of 7.75.

New Zealand

Lockie Ferguson: He has the ability to pick wickets at crucial intervals for his side. He is quick and clocks more than 145kmph bowling speed.

Kane Williamson: The Kiwi skipper has scored 1,805 runs in his T20I career at an average of 31.66.

Image: AP/t20worldcup.com/ICC