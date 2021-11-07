T20 World Cup: PAK Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

Pakistan will be locking horns with Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021Super 12 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Pakistan, who became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals will now be hoping to finish the Super 12 stages by keeping their undefeated streak intact. They have won all their previous four games in the tournament so far would be looking forward to registering a fifth straight win. Scotland on the other hand would be eager to bow out on a high with a consolation win.

Ahead of Pakistan vs Scotland Super 12 game. here's a look at the Dream11 Prediction, head-to-head records, fantasy tips, team news & more.

Pakistan vs Scotland Dream11

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Vice-captain: Haris Rauf

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Matthew Cross, Asif Ali

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Brad Wheal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs Scotland head to head

When it comes to the overall head-to-head encounters, it is the Men In Green who have got the better of the Scottish team having won all their three T20I encounters with one being a T20 World Cup game.

Pakistan vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction

As per our Pakistan vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction, Babar Azam & Co. will win this contest based on their current form.

Pak vs Sco Team News & Predicted XI

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Scotland

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal

Pakistan vs Scotland Top Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: The wicket-keeper batter has so far managed 199 runs from four matches and would be hoping to make a statement before the semi-finals.

George Munsey: The promising batter has scored 135 runs in four games and would be eager to finish off on a high with a big knock against Pakistan.

Haris Rauf: The tearaway fast bowler has registered seven scalps in this competition and would be expected to add more to his tally during the former champions' clash against Scotland.

Michael Leask: The Scottish all-rounder has amassed 116 runs and along with picking up four wickets.