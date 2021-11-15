T20 World Cup: Pat Cummins & Aaron Finch Credit IPL 2021 For Josh Hazlewood's Performance

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has had an excellent T20 World Cup campaign finishing up with 11 wickets placing him fourth on the tournament's highest wicket-takers list. The tall pacer was also part of the IPL 2021 UAE leg where he played Chennai Super Kings and finished with the same number of wickets in the tournament. Having acclimatised himself to conditions in UAE, Australia skipper Aaron Finch and pacer Pat Cummins ha credit the cash-rich league for the success of their star pacer.

T20 World Cup: Josh Hazlewood receives praise from Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins

Both Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins were not part of the IPL 202I tournament UAE leg however they felt the tournament being played before the T20 World benefitted the seamer and that is why he was successful in the UAE conditions. Josh Hazelwood bowled brilliantly in the T20 World Cup final and finished the match with figures of 3/16 from 4 overs which included Kane Williamson's wicket. Following Australia's win over New Zealand in the final Pat Cummins said, “Pretty pumped. Once we go back home it will sink in. A lot of support back home, they’ve gotten up at 1 am. It’s a good thing to play some IPL here. Even Hazlewood was able to adapt quickly because of that.”

The man who led @CricketAus to their first ever Men’s #T20WorldCup Trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nmk2OptDdn — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 15, 2021

Australia skipper Aaron Finch in his post-match said that the IPL experience gave Josh Hazelwood an edge over Kane Richardson in terms of finding a place in Playing 11. He said, “Yeah, he was really important with our bowling group. He shared his experience of CSK which was really important. To be able to bowl particularly at the end of the tournament where the wickets started to get the more worn and hard length, which is Josh’s speciality, I guess, was tough to hit. Yeah, that was really important that he passed on that information.”

He added “Honestly, his performances in the IPL probably forced his way into the starting 11 over Kane Richardson who is a wonderful T20 bowler and someone who has been so important for us. But yeah, that was a tough call.”

Australia thrash New Zealand to win their maiden T20 World Cup title

A handy knock from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh ensured that Australia chased on the target set by New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup which was played on Sunday. Both batsmen did not allow New Zealand bowlers to settle as Australia won the match by 8 wickets.

Chasing 173 runs to win Mitchell Marsh scored an unbeaten 77 runs while David Warner complimented him with 53 runs off 38 balls, which took the match away from New Zealand. Marsh's half-century had six fours and four sixes, while David Warner along with Mitchell Marshtheir put upstand of 92 in just under 10 overs. The innings played by David Warner in the last couple of matches showed that one should never mess with champions' egos.

Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter