T20 World Cup Points Table 2021: How Do Groups Look After Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka?

Australia got the better of Sri Lanka by seven wickets and exactly three overs to spare during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday which was also their second consecutive victory of this tournament.

As this win has brought Aaron Finch & Co. a step closer to the semi-final qualification, here's how the points table looks like after the recent Sri Lanka vs Australia clash.

T20 World Cup Points Table 2021

After their impressive win over the Lankans, the Aussies find themselves at second position with two wins from both games and four points to their tally. Even though Australia's arch-rivals England have the same number of points after having won an equal number of games but it is the superior NRR (Net Run Rate) that gives Eoin Morgan & Co. an edge over the Aussies. With an NRR of +3.615, 2010 T20 world champions occupy the top spot in Group 1 while the Australians are the second-best side of the group as of now with a Net Run Rate of +0.727. Both these teams will be locking horns in their next Super 12 fixture on Saturday and the winner of that contest will end up topping the group table.

Meanwhile, South Africa and Sri Lanka also have an equal number of points (2) after having won one and lost one from the two matches that both sides have played so far. However, it is the Proteas who take the third position in Group A with an NRR of +0.179 whereas, the 2014 T20 World Cup winners take the fourth spot with a negative NRR of -0.416.

Having lost their first two games, Bangladesh occupy the fifth position and finally with an NRR of -2.550 without managing even a single win in their first two games, the defending champions West Indies take the sixth and final spot in the group.

Coming to Group 2, Pakistan who are the team of the tournament as of now are the table-toppers after having won both their matches against arch-rivals India and New Zealand respectively. The 2009 winners have four points to their tally with an NRR of +0.738.

Afghanistan's mammoth 130-run win against Scotland has helped them in taking the second spot with a net run rate of +6.500. With an NRR of +0.550, Namibia are at the third spot after a thrilling win against Scotland on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, New Zealand who had gone down to Pakistan by five wickets on Tuesday take the fourth spot with an NRR of -0.532.

The inaugural edition's winners Team India take the second-last spot with an NRR of -0.973 after having played just one game last weekend where they had suffered a 10-wicket loss against Pakistan.

Having lost both their games, Scotland (-3.562) find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Here's the updated ICC World T20 Results Table.

Group 1

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points England 2 2 0 +3.614 4 Australia 2 2 0 +0.727 4 South Africa 2 1 1 +0.179 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 -0.416 2 Bangladesh 2 0 2 -1.655 0 West Indies 2 0 2 -2.550 0

Group 2