T20 World Cup Points Table 2021: How Do Groups Look After Pakistan's Win Over New Zealand

Pakistan on Tuesday, October 26, beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to win its second straight game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. While Haris Rauf shone with the ball by registering a four-wicket-haul, Asif Ali came at the death and finished it off with the bat for Pakistan. Shoaib Malik played an anchoring role for the Babar Azam-led side during the chase as he remained unbeaten at 26 off 20 balls. Pakistan are now on top of the Group 2 points table with 2 wins in 2 matches.

Here's how the groups look after the completion of the 19th match of the tournament.

Group 1

England are on top with 2 points in one game followed by Sri Lanka and Australia with as many points in same number of matches. The Eoin Morgan-led side takes the first position, courtesy of its superior net run rate than Sri Lanka and Australia. South Africa are fourth on the list with 2 points in two matches. The Proteas were defeated by Australia in its first game in Super 12 opener last week but won its second game against West Indies on Tuesday. Bangladesh are fifth on the list with 0 points in one game as they lost their first game against Sri Lanka. West Indies lost to England and South Africa and are at the bottom with 0 points in two games.

Group 2

Pakistan are on top with 4 points in two games, winning both their matches in the tournament so far. Afghanistan are second with 2 points in one game courtesy of their win against Scotland on Tuesday. Namibia are the only team in Group 2 who have not played a single game in the Super 12 stage so far. Namibia are third on the list with 0 points in zero games. New Zealand, India, and Scotland are fourth, fifth, and sixth on the list respectively as they are yet to register their first victory in the Super 12 stage.

After the end of group stage, the top two teams in each table will advance to the knockout stage, where they will play semi-finals to decide the finalists of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 edition. The final is slated to be held on November 14 at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

Image: ICC/T20WorldCup