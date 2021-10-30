T20 World Cup: Quinton De Kock Takes The Knee Against Sri Lanka After Apologising

South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock on Saturday joined the Proteas in taking a knee before the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. De Kock taking the knee is significant as the 28-year-old star had pulled out of the side's last game after refusing to perform the gesture.

However, during the start of South Africa vs Sri Lanka match, Quinton de Kock along with his South African teammates and the on-field umpires, took the knee,in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' (BLM) movement.

A major row erupted moments before South Africa's game against West Indies on Tuesday after Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued a sudden directive that all the players must take the knee before every match of the ongoing tournament. De Kock did not wish to comply and chose to pull out of the clash against the defending champions, which the Proteas won by eight wickets.

After South Africa defeated West Indies by 8 wickets, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma expressed that he was taken aback when he came to know about De Kock's decision.

"I guess a bit of both (got in the way and inspired) when the news (of de Kock) hit us, it did kind of take us back a bit as a team. Losing a guy like Quinny.. he plays a vital role in the team, not only with the bat but as a senior player, but with Klaasen coming in it was an opportunity for him. At the end of the day, it was another game of cricket to play for our country and we had to make sure we lived up to that," Bavuma had said.

Quinton de Kock issues an apology

On Thursday, however, De Kock made himself available for his team's remaining matches of the tournament, saying he is fine with taking a knee if it "educates others" and that he was deeply hurt at being called a racist for not making the gesture. De Kock, who is a senior player in the current South African set-up with 53 Tests, 124 ODIs and 58 T20Is under his belt, insisted that he was not a racist and made it clear that his displeasure was with the timing of CSA's direction.

"I am deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused. I was quiet on this very important issue until now. But I feel I have to explain myself a little bit," he had said in a statement posted by CSA.

"There always seems to be a drama when we go to World Cups. That isn't fair. I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain. Temba (Bavuma). People might not recognise, but he is a flipping amazing leader. If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again."

Bavuma, the first black captain to lead the side, had offered support to De Kock after the win over West Indies and stated that "it wasn't ideal" to get a directive on taking the knee just hours before the start of the match.

(Image:T20WorldCup/Twitter)