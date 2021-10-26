T20 World Cup: SA Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

South Africa will be locking horns with the defending champions West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams tasted bitter defeats in their respective opening games. While the Proteas lost their previous match against Australia by five wickets, the Windies had suffered a six-wicket defeat to the 2010 T20 world champions England in their first game.

As both teams hope for a revival in fortunes and also add the first two points in their tally, here's a look at the Dream11 prediction, head-to-head records, fantasy tips, team news, and more.

South Africa vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock: QDK was dismissed in a bizarre passion during South Africa's tournament opener against Australia but, he will be looking forward to coming out all guns blazing against the West Indies on Tuesday.

Evin Lewis: The dynamic Caribbean opener failed to get going against England as he was sent back to the dugout with just six runs to his name. However, Lewis would be looking to make amends with the bat against South Africa by helping his team in getting off to a brisk start.

Anrich Nortje: Nortje was a silver lining in the dark cloud for the Proteas against the Aussies. While he made some contribution with the bat and took his team to a respectable score, he also picked up a couple of crucial wickets as well. Nortje accounted for skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith.

Dwayne Bravo: Despite being off-coloured against England, the elegant all-rounder as well as a two-time T20 World Cup winner would be eager to prove a point or two to his critics when he takes to the field against South Africa.

South Africa vs West Indies Dream11 fantasy picks

Quinton de Kock (c), Dwayne Bravo (vc), Evin Lewis, Anrich Nortje, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Rampaul, Kieron Pollard, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer.

Here's the probable Playing XI for the SA vs WI ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash:

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul

South Africa vs West Indies Head to head

When it comes to the overall SA vs WI head-to-head encounters, it is the Proteas who have been dominant so far in the shortest format with nine wins from 15 T20Is with the Windies registering the remaining six wins. At the same time, the South Africans have won two of their three T20 World Cup encounters against the West Indies with the two-time champions managing only a solitary win.

Image: Twitter@ICC/T20WorldCup.com