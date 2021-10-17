T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza Plans To 'escape' Social Media During India Vs Pakistan Match

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to her official Instagram handle on Saturday and admitted that she has plans of disappearing from social media during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. In the reels uploaded by the tennis star, she added that she will disappear in order to avoid the toxicity on social media during the high-voltage clash set to take place on 24th October. In the past, Mirza has faced toxicity during the matches between the arch-rivals as she hails from India and her husband Shoaib Mallik is a veteran batsman for the Pakistan national cricket team.

Sania Mirza captioned the Instagram reel bidding goodbye, and the hilarious post received a massive response from her fans and followers on social media, the notable one being former India superstar Yuvraj Singh’s comment. Singh left a comment saying “Good Idea”, coupled with laughing emojis. The qualifying rounds of the T20 World Cup 2021 start on October 17 in Oman, and the Super-12 stage will begin on October 23. India is set to take on arch-rivals in the much-awaited clash on October 24. India heads into the tournament under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, who will lead India for a final time in the T20Is after announcing that he will relinquish his captaincy duties in the short-ball format following the T20 World Cup in UAE. On the other hand, Pakistan is captained by Babar Azam, who is leading the side for the first time in an ICC tournament.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage

India arrives into the tournament with major motivation as they have legendary Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni, on their side as a mentor. Dhoni was recently announced as a mentor of the 15-men Indian squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. He clinched the ICC World Twenty20 2007 title for India by defeating the Pakistan side led by Sohaib Malik in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Pakistan have never won against India in a World Cup match, and India will look to prove their dominance over the neighbours by winning the match on October 24. India is placed in Group 2 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixtures along with teams like Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Pakistan, along with two teams from the qualifiers.

(Instagram Image: @mirzasaniar/ AP)