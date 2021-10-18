T20 World Cup: Scotland Fans Interrupt Bangladesh Skipper Mahmudullah's Briefing; Watch

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah was interrupted by the Scottish fans while he was answering the media after suffering the loss by six runs against Scottland in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup qualifier match. In the match, Bangladesh was chasing a target of 141 runs set by Scottland courtesy of brilliant knocks by Chris Greaves, Mark Watt’s gutsy knocks down the order. Bangladesh looked in control of the match, during the first innings, however, they lost the momentum towards the end of Scotland’s batting innings and ended up on the losing side after the match.

Meanwhile, in the post-match press conference, the Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah was asked about his team’s performance and where did they lose the match. Replying to the question, Mahmudullah started his answer before getting interrupted by the cheers and roars of the much elated Scottish fans. He stopped speaking for around 20 seconds, resuming his answers. Cricket Scotland took to their official Twitter handle on Monday and posted the video from the press conference and captioned it by saying sorry to the Bangladesh skipper. They also added that they will keep the cheers down the next time.

Watch the video from the Scottland vs Bangladesh post-match press conference

Sorry we will keep it down next time 😬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WRPQF9fK7W — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 18, 2021

Scottland was down by 55/6 at one point in the first innings

Scotland was asked to bat first after losing the toss and were reduced to 55/6 after the end of 12 overs of the first innings. Chris Greaves and Mark Watt added a partnership of 51 runs off 34 balls for the eighth wicket and took Scottland’s score to 104/6 before Watt was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed in the 17th over. However, Greaves continued the flurry of runs as Scottland ended up scoring 140 runs at the end of their innings. The fightback from Greaves and Watt gave the Scottish bowler a respectable total to defend and they did it rightly so in the second innings.

Chasing the target of 141 runs, Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar fell cheaply for five runs in the second over of the match. Despite slight resilience from Shakib Al Hassan and Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals and had to score 24 runs off the last over in order to win the match. In the final over, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin managed to score only 16 runs and handed Scottland the win by six runs. Scotland showed immense character by being down by 55/6 at one point to win the match at the end.

Watch the Scottland vs Bangladesh match highlights

(Image: AP/PTI)