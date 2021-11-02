T20 World Cup: Sharafuddin Ashraf Named As Retired Asghar Afghan's Replacement

Afghanistan's former skipper Asghar Afghan on Sunday played his last cricket match after he had announced his retirement. The match was against Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup.

Asghar Afghan received a guard of honour by both Afghanistan and Namibia players as he walked out to bat and also walked back to the pavilion after he got out having scored 31. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced his replacement in the form of Sharafuddin Ashraf after the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 approved the decision.

Sharafuddin Ashraf was one of the reserve payers as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine regulations. The 26-year-old has played 26 international matches, including nine T20Is. Ashraf is an all-rounder and has taken a total of five wickets so far in T20Is, and claimed 3/27 figures on his debut back in 2015 against the Netherlands. He last played for his country in March against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi. He will be available to be selected in the playing XI against India on November 3 and if Mujeeb Ur Rahman does not recover in time from his injury then might just feature in the match.

Afghanistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup so far

The Afghanistan Cricket team has done well so far at the World Cup having won two and lost one of the three matches they have played. They defeated Scotland by a massive margin of 130 runs after setting a target of 191 and then finishing Scotland's innings prematurely at 60 in 10.2 overs. Rashid Khan has been in great form for the Afghan team having taken seven wickets in three matches so far while keeping his economy rate at just 4.74. Hamid Hassan, who came in for Mujeeb, did well against Namibia and finished with three wickets and conceded just nine runs and an economy of just 2.25. Mohammad Naim has been superb with the bat having scored 157 at an average of 26.16 and will be hoping to continue it against India.

