T20 World Cup: Shaun Pollock Explains Why New Zealand Is Everyone's Second Favourite Team

Former South African bowling all-rounder Shaun Pollock has said that he would be backing the "nice guys" of world cricket i.e. New Zealand, to win the T20 World Cup 2021 final against Australia. Speaking to ICC during a virtual interaction, Pollock said that New Zealand is the second favourite team for most cricket fans and the way Kane Williamson and his teammates have carried themselves on and off the field has won them the fanbase.

"In the past, people used to consider South Africa as their second favourites. You get the feeling around world cricket at the moment that it's the same for New Zealand as well. Everyone wants them to win. It is just the way they go about their business. They are a nice bunch of guys who are really trying to maximize their ability and performance. I think that's why they have won over the cricketing world in terms of their mannerisms and how they go about their business," Pollock said.

The former pacer also said that the team will carry the confidence of having won the World Test Championship into this game and that they will have the belief that they can do well. "Winning the WTC final gives them more self-belief to go on a big occasion and try to produce the goods. At this stage, they have got a really good balance of experience and have got the belief to do well in the finals," he added.

'It would be a fairytale if New Zealand win T20 World Cup'

Shaun Pollock further added that he feels that Australia are the favourites going into the big finale and said that the team has come together and looks like a strong unit. He further mentioned that if New Zealand manage to win the T20 World Cup final, then it would be a fairytale finish.

"As far as the final goes, it's a tough one. I think it's going to be a great contest. I think after the two semifinals, it will really be a nice spectacle to watch. I think if I had to say who I would like to win, I think New Zealand have tried so hard and have been in so many finals and semifinals. I think it would probably be a fairytale for them to win, but it's going to be a big ask. Australia have really started to find the formula and got time to gel together as a combination. I would think they will go in as favourites." he said.

(Image: Insta@7polly7/ Twitter/@Blackcaps)