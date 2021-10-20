T20 World Cup, SL Vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Predicted Playing XI And More

Sri Lanka will lock horns against Ireland in match number eight of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday, October 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7.30 PM IST.

Both Sri Lanka and Ireland come into this fixture on the back of wins in their opening match of the competition. The Lankans beat Namibia quite comfortably winning the contest by seven wickets after bowling out their opposition for 96.

Ireland too won their game against the Netherlands with ease and similar to the Lankans it was great efficient bowling efforts, that set the game up for them. Curtis Campher picked up four consecutive wickets in the 10th over to cause a dent in the Netherlands batting. Combined with Campher, Mark Adair too kept the pressure coming in picking up three wickets for just nine runs from a complete spell of four overs. And in the end, the Irish batters managed to chase down the total in 15.1 overs.

SL vs IRE Head to head

This will be the first time the two sides meet for a T20I game. The sides, however, have played each other four times in the ODIs with Sri Lanka winning three and one game ending without a bowl being bowled.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is quite slow. While there might be some initial movement for the pacers, the spinners should enjoy this surface the most. As for the batters, they will want to spend some time out in the middle before going for the big shots. Wickets will be key to winning this contest.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Probable XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Ben White, Josh Little

SL vs IRE Dream11 Team

Paul Stirling, Kusal Perera, Kevin O'Brien, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Mark Adair, Dushmantha Chameera

SL vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Ireland does have a great talented squad and can upset the Sri Lankans. However, the Lankas given their experience of playing in high-pressure games do stand a better chance over their counterparts.

Image: AP/Twitter/Sri Lanka Cricket