T20 World Cup: SL Vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

The 12th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see Sri Lanka lock horns against the Netherlands at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. While Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 12 stage, the Netherlands have been knocked out of the competition courtesy of their two losses in their previous two games. As far as the points table is concerned, Sri Lanka are at top of the table with 4 points while the Netherlands are lurking behind at the bottom with zero points to their name.

SL vs NED: H2H record

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have played only one T20I game against each other, which the Island nation won by 9 wickets with 90 balls remaining. Sri Lanka bowled the Netherlands out for just 39 runs and then chased down the target in just 5 overs. The match was part of the World T20 2014 edition.

SL vs NED: Full squad list

Sri Lanka's Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

Netherlands' Squad: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Colin Ackermann, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Ryan Ten Doeschate, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren; Reserves: Tobias Visee, Shane Snater.

SL vs NED: Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards (wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (captain), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten.

SL vs NED: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Max O'Wood

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Pieter Seelaar, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Fred Klaassen

SL vs NED: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Perera, Scott Edwards

Batters: Max O'Wood, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Stephan Myburgh

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana



Image: KNCBcricket/Habib12080/Twitter