T20 World Cup: Team India Fielding Coach R Sridhar Pens Touching Note Before Stepping Down

India fielding coach R Sridhar penned an emotional appreciation post, thanking the BCCI for giving him the fantastic opportunity to serve the national team.

Vidit Dhawan
India fielding coach R Sridhar posted an emotional parting note as he is set to train the team for the last time at the T20 World Cup. Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Vikram Rathour and Sridhar will all step down once the ongoing tournament in UAE and Oman ends.

The fielding coach thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for giving him the fantastic opportunity to serve the national team. Under their leadership, the Indian team has achieved spectacular success as they won a Test series in Australia and also reached their inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final, amongst several other successes in bilateral series.

R Sridhar pens emotional note ahead of T20 World Cup

Team India fielding coach R Sridhar took to his Instagram handle and penned an emotional note as he is set to step down after serving the national side over the last seven years. The fielding coach also made sure to thank fellow coaches, captain Virat Kohli and the stand-in captains. Sridhar wrote,

"As I walk into my final assignment as the fielding coach of the Indian cricket team I would like to thank BCCI for allowing me to serve the @indiancricketteam from 2014 to 2021. I believe that I have accomplished my job with Passion, Sincerity and Commitment to the best of my abilities."

"Yes, occasional mistakes were made but every mistake was harnessed to make the team a better place."

"A special thank you to @ravishastriofficial , an inspiring leader and mentor to whom I owe this. Also big big thanks to the captains @mahi7781 and @virat.kohli for having sported their faith, trust and belief in me. I would also like to acknowledge the support of stand-in captains @ajinkyarahane @rohitsharma45 ,  all the players, Coaches @anil.kumble @imsanjaybangar @vikramrathourofficial especially senior coach @bharathi__arun from whom i learn so much & all other support staff for  making this a wonderful  journey."

"I was fortunate to coach & interact with amazingly talented cricketers and help them unleash their full potential. I fostered lasting relationships and made memories that I will treasure for a lifetime and beyond."

"Lastly but most importantly i express profound thanks & love to my family, my friends, Media and all the countless other fans and stakeholders of Indian cricket for always being there in support and encouragement."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BCCI announces applications for various positions

Meanwhile, BCCI announced applications for several open positions in India's men's cricket team on Sunday, October 18. The application for head coach needs to be submitted by 5 PM on October 26, 2021. Meanwhile, the deadline for the remaining positions is November 3, 2021.

