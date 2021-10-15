T20 World Cup: 'Team India Has Not Got A Wicketkeeper Like Mahi,' Kohli's Banter With Pant

As India prepares to kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan, a hilarious video was released by Star Sports, featuring captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Kohli can be seen warning Rishabh Pant that since he has several wicketkeepers in the team, the 24-year old may find it difficult to find his place in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The skipper further pulls Pant's leg by telling him that Team India has not found a wicketkeeper since MS Dhoni stopped playing T20Is.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant engage in hilarious banter

In the latest T20 World Cup promo released by Star Sports, Virat Kohli calls Rishabh Pant and tells him that sixes win teams matches in T20 cricket, to which the wicketkeeper responds, "Don’t worry bhaiya, I am practising every day. It was a wicketkeeper that won India a World Cup by hitting a six." The 24-year old was referencing MS Dhoni's six that famously won India the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai.

In reply, Kohli took a hilarious dig at Pant as he said, "Yes, but India have not got a wicketkeeper like Mahi bhai since then." When the 24-year old tells the skipper that he is Team India's wicketkeeper, Kohli hilariously responds by telling him, "See I have a lot of wicketkeepers, let's see who plays in the warm-ups." India are set to face England and Australia in the warm-up games on October 18 and 20 respectively, matches that could decide who features in the opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan.

T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan match details

Date: October 24

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium

How to watch Team India's matches in T20 World Cup live?

Fans wondering how to watch Team India's matches in T20 World Cup live can tune into the Star Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of all matches can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams.

Team India's T20 World Cup squad

Team India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel