T20 World Cup: Trent Boult's Wicket Hunt Helps New Zealand Beat India By 8 Wickets

In a one-sided conquest, New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in their Super 12 match on Sunday. New Zealand won the toss and Kane Willamson's decision to field first ended up working well for the Kiwis as the game ended with eight wickets and 33 balls to spare for them.

India decided to send Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul for opening the innings which was odd because usually, Rohit Sharma starts the innings from the non-striker's end. Things did not work out well for Ishan as he was caught out in the third over leaving India at 11/1 in 2.5 overs. On the very next ball, Rohit Sharma was dropped by Adam Milne and handed him a lifeline, but he could not do much with that.

Things seemed to pick up for India soon after as they got to 35 in 5.4 overs but in the next ball, KL Rahul, who had just begun to prove his mettle, departed for 18 runs off 16 balls. Team India skipper Virat Kohli then came on and a few balls later, Rohit Sharma was caught out for 14 runs off 14 balls. The pressure upon Kohli was so immense that very soon, India lost his valuable wicket, before he could contribute much with the bat.

The weight of the entire team came on to Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya with India standing at 48/4 in 10.1 overs. While they did manage to stabilise the innings, Pant departed in the 16th over for 12 runs off 19 balls. In the 19th over, Pandya departed for 23 off 24. Shardul Thakur was also caught out soon for a duck, leaving India at 94 for seven. Ravindra Jadeja managed to score some runs on the board for India as they finished the innings with 110 for seven wickets.

India vs New Zealand Second Innings

New Zealand started well with Martin Guptil getting to 20 in 17, but was caught out by Shardul in the fourth over. But Daryl Mitchell went on a spree hitting 46 in 29 balls putting New Zealand at 83 for one at the end of the 10th over. Jasprit Bumrah was the only bright spark in the Indian bowling lineup as he dismissed Mitchell, who missed his half-century by just one run. Devon Conway came in as he and Kane Williamson together guided the Blackcaps to victory by eight wickets with 33 balls to spare.

Next up for Virat Kohli and his men in the ICC T20 World Cup, they will take on Afghanistan on November 3, which is a must-win game for them. New Zealand will take on Scotland also on November 3.

(Image: @BLACKCAPS/Twitter)