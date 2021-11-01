T20 World Cup: Wasim Jaffer Responds To Michael Vaughan's Sly Dig After India's Loss To NZ

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious reply on being asked by former English skipper Michael Vaughan, if he is okay after India’s loss against New Zealand, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match on Sunday. India faced a defeat by eight wickets at the hands of the Kiwis after setting a below-par total during the match being played at the Dubai International Stadium. By winning the match, New Zealand earned their maiden victory in the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup, whereas India found themselves on the losing side for the second straight match.

Meanwhile, as the Kiwis marched to victory with ease in dominating fashion, former English skipper Vaughan took to his official Twitter handle and aimed a dig at Jaffer by asking him how he is. Replying to Vaughan, Jaffer posted a meme from the ever-popular TV show, Friends, which had, “I am fine,” written on it as the caption. Jaffer’s reply took the internet by storm as the Indian cricket fans could relate to the meme on seeing their national team struggling to find a win.

Michael Vaughan's tweet-

How are you @WasimJaffer14 ? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

Wasim Jaffer's reply-

In the meme posted by Jaffer, one of the leading characters of ‘Friends’, Ross can be seen saying to the other leads Joey and Rachael that he is fine in a squeaky voice. The particular scene in the meme is from season 10 of the show, with the episode named, ‘The One Where Ross Is Fine’. In this particular episode, Ross deals with the finding out of Rachel and Joey’s relationship along with the finding of Monica and Chandler. Ross is clearly not well with the developments but says he is fine out of loyalty and to save himself from embarrassment, which is similar to the situation of Indian cricket fans after they saw their team losing the second consecutive match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Meanwhile, after losing the two big clashes against Pakistan and New Zealand, India will next play against Afghanistan on Wednesday, 3 November. They are currently at the second last position in the Group 2 points table of the Super-12 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The group is currently topped by Pakistan who won all three matches they have played so far.

(Image: Twitter/@WassimJaffer14/@Michael Vaughan/IPL/BCCI)