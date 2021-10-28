T20 World Cup: What Happened To Mitchell Starc? Will He Play Tonight Against Sri Lanka?

Australia has begun their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a positive note beating South Africa by 5 wickets in their opening fixture. The upcoming match against Sri Lanka presents them with an opportunity to make it two out of two wins and take one more step closer to qualifying for the semi-final spot.

Ahead of Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match, Aaron Finch-led team had an injury scare after their star pacer Mitchell Starc left the practice limping.

Mitchell Starc's injury: Will the pacer take part in Australia vs Sri Lanka match?

According to ESPNcricinfo report, Starc was struck on the right knee by a straight drive in his follow-through during Australia's Tuesday night training session at the ICC Academy. The pacer left the practice in some discomfort but was moving without assistance. Despite the hit on the knee, Mitchell Starc trained fully on Wednesday with a compression bandage on his knee but did bat and bowl during the session with medical staff continuing to monitor his bruising.

Coming to Mitchell Starc stats, the pacer has represented Australia in 61 Test, 99 ODI, and 42 T20I. The 31-year-old has taken a total of 503 wickets across all formats. With the bat, Mitchell Starc has scored 2094 runs across all formats.

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia vs Sri Lanka match preview

After making a winning start to the campaign, both Sri Lanka and Australia are eyeing to make it to two wins out of two. On paper, Australia looks like a better team between the two with a lot of firepowers however, Aaron Finch-led side looked scratchy in the first match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, entered the Super 12 stage after clearing the tournament’s First Round, having beaten teams like Namibia, Ireland and the Netherlands, and Bangladesh as well.

They will look forward to continuing their fine form against a formidable opponent by Australia. The Australian team is likely to be unchanged from the win over South Africa while Sri Lanka has also almost got their playing 11 after going through the first round of matches. This should be a cracker of a contest with two unbeaten teams.