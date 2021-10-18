T20 World Cup: What To Expect From Team India Spinners By Their IPL 2021 Performance

Team India will take on England in their first warm-up match of the T20 World Cup on Monday at the ICC Academy Oval, Dubai. Virat Kohli & Co will be eyeing to start their T20 World Cup campaign in India vs England warm-up match on a winning note. Apart from winning, Virat Kohli will also be looking to solve the playing XI puzzle especially in terms of spinners who are likely to play a vital role in the slow pitches of the UAE in the tournament. With India all set to kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign against England in a warm-up match, here is the list of spinners of the team and their performance in the recently concluded IPL 2021.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin earned a surprise recall to limited-overs cricket after his name was included in the World Cup squad as one of the spinners. Ashwin plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, however, the 35-year-old was not able to find a place in Team India's white-ball team despite bowling well in the domestic circuit. But that changed when Ashwin was named to the World Cup squad for Team India.

Coming to Ashwin's performance in the IPL 2021, the off-spinner played 13 matches and took 7 wickets with an economy rate of 7.41. Although Ashwin did not perform in the second leg of IPL 2021 up to his potential, the experienced spinner on his day can outfox any players of the world.

Virat Kohli during a media interaction on Saturday had said, "The one thing Ashwin has improved on is his bowling with courage. You have seen in the IPL over the last two years that he has bowled the difficult overs against the biggest hitters. He has not been shy to put the ball in the right areas, Ashwin has believed in his skillset. And we felt the way he was bowling with variations, he is a guy who has played a lot of international cricket. So, hence Ashwin has been rewarded for reviving his white-ball skills altogether."

Rahul Chahar

One of the most surprising decisions for the fans and cricket experts was the exclusion of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and the inclusion of Rahul Chahar into Team India's World Cup squad. Rahul Chahar had performed well for Mumbai Indians over the years, however, the leg-spinner struggled in the second leg of IPL 2021. In fact, he was also rested by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. In IPL 2021, Rahul Chahar played 11 matches and took 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.39.

Virat Kohli during the press conference had talked about Rahul Chahar's inclusion ahead of Yuvendra Chahal. "It was a challenging call but we decided to back Rahul Chahar for a reason. He has bowled amazingly well over the last couple of years in the IPL. A guy who bowls with pace, he did really well in Sri Lanka and against England at home as well, he was someone who bowled those difficult overs," Kohli had said.

"We believe going on in this tournament, the wickets are going to get slower and slower, so guys who bowl with pace will be able to trouble the batters as compared to those who give it air. Rahul definitely has those strengths naturally as a leg-spinner. He is someone who always attacks the wickets, that is the factor that tilted the thing in favour of him. Picking a World Cup team is always tricky and you cannot always have everyone in that squad," he added.

Varun Chakravarthy

The mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has impressed cricket experts and fans with his skills to turn the ball both ways. Varun Chakravarthy was one of the main reasons why Kolkata Knight Riders made a massive turnaround and qualified for the final of IPL 2021. Talking about his IPL 2021 performance, Chakravarthy played 17 matches and took 18 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 6.58.

In fact, Team India's former cricketer Suresh Raina in his column for ICC called the Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy the 'main guy' for the bowling attack. "Varun Chakravarthy is the main guy in the India bowling attack. He has shown he can exploit the pace of the pitches. Varun has only played three T20Is but I'm not concerned by any lack of experience. There is plenty of experience in this team, particularly in the seam attack," he said.

