T20 World Cup: Where Do India Stand In Super 12 Points Table? How Many Matches Are Left?

India's first match of the ICC T20 World cup 2021 did not end in great fashion, with the Men in Blue facing a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan. The Indian team will now shift their focus to October 31, where they meet New Zealand. It will be a big contest for India, given that another loss would make it extremely tough to qualify for the semi-finals. India's game against New Zealander will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the same venue where the earlier game was played.

In total, India will play five games in the Super 12 stage, with one completed. And following their game against New Zealand, India will square off against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 3, before returning back to Dubai to play Scotland on Friday, November 5. Team India will them compete with Namibia at the same venue on Monday, November 8 to wrap up the group stages. Currently they are bottom of the table with a NRR of -973.

The top two sides from each of the two groups will make it to the semi-finals. Ideally, India will need a win all four fixtures to make it to the next stage, but three wins too could suffice. That also means India will have to depend on a host of different results to go their way to qualify for the semis.

Remaining India Super 12 matches:

India vs New Zealand - October 31 at 7:30 pm IST - Dubai

India vs Afghanistan - November 3 at 7:30 pm IST - Abu Dhabi

India vs Scotland - November 5 at 7:30 pm IST - Dubai

India vs Namibia - November 8 at 7:30 pm IST - Dubai

Super 12 stage: What if two or more teams are tied on equal points?

If two or more teams finish on an equal number of points in the group stages, the following parameters will be considered in the below-mentioned sequence:

1) Number of wins

2) NRR - Net run-rate

3) Head-to-head result

Image: @Twitter/ BCCI