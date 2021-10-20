T20 World Cup: Who Is Fabian Allen? Why Was He Replaced In West Indies Squad?

Fabian Allen has been ruled out for the rest of the ICC T20 World Cup after picking up an ankle injury in the IPL 2021. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was on Wednesday approved as a replacement for an injured Allen in the West Indies squad for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The Event Technical Committee of the tournament has approved Hosein as a replacement for Allen, the ICC said in a statement.

Defending champions @WindiesCricket have had to make a change to their squad for the #T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/mkqCWyAvEF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 20, 2021

Hosein's career so far

Alongside a T20I bowling average of 27.05 and economy of 7.21, Akeal Hosein also has a batting strike rate of 138.88 and average of 17.85, while being a firm contender for the title of the world’s greatest fielder. The 28-year-old has played nine ODIs and six T20Is was picked after Allen was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Across 57 T20s he has averaged 26.33 with an economy of 6.33 with the ball. Hosein was a reserve as allowed for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements. The replacement for Hosein in the reserves list will be the uncapped Gudakesh Motie. The West Indies are the defending champions, having won the last edition of the tournament in 2016 when it was held in India. So they will be looking to successfully defend their title.

Fabian Allen pulls out with injury

"I know Fabian Allen was really looking forward to playing in this World Cup, so it is very disappointing that he is forced to miss out," Roger Harper, West Indies' chief selector told ESPNcricinfo. "His all-round capabilities will be missed by the team. I would like to wish him a full and speedy recovery and look forward to him being available for squad selection in the near future."

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. The Event Technical Committee of the tournament consists of Chris Tetley (head of events, chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC senior cricket operations manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (host BCCI's representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (independent members).

West Indies T20 World Cup squad

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jr.

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie

Image: @ESPNcricinfo/ Twitter/ AP