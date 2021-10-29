T20 World Cup: WI Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

In an intense ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match, the West Indies will take on Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday at 3:30 PM IST. The West Indies have not had a good start to their defence of the T20 World Cup having lost both their matches in the Super 12 so far. Bangladesh are also in the same situation after losing both their games so far in the Super 12. Both the teams need to win this match if they are to have any hope of making the knockout stages.

Let's take a look at West Indies vs Bangladesh Head To Head, team's news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and more ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 match.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team

Captain: Naim Sheikh

Vice-captain: Akeal Hosein

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Mahmudullah, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Naim Sheikh (c)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein (vc), Nasum Ahmed

West Indies vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction

As per our West Indies vs Bangladesh Dream11 prediction, Bangladesh is expected to win the T20 World Cup 2021 match, after having an overall better team. It should, however, be noted that both teams are not in the best of form.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Head to Head T20 Stats

Total T20I Matches Played: 11

West Indies Wins: 6

Bangladesh Wins: 5

WI vs BAN Team News and Predicted XI

West Indies Predicted XI: Lendl Simmons/Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh/Jason Holder, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Liton Das, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

WI vs BAN Top Picks

West Indies

Evin Lewis: He has been the only bright spark in the West Indies batting line-up as he scored 56 runs off 35 balls, in total he has scored 131 runs in four matches.

Akeal Hosein: He is now their go-to bowler and his variations are causing all sorts of problems for everyone. In 2 matches in this World Cup, he has picked up 3 wickets at an economy of 6.37.

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan: He is fifth on the list of most runs scored with 122 runs at an average of 24.40 and is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 11 wickets at an economy of 5.27.

Naim Sheikh: He got out for a low score in the last match against England. However, he has scored 131 runs in 4 matches in this World Cup at an average of 32.75.

Image: T20 World Cup/ICC