T20 World Cup: WI Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head Record, Playing XI & More

The 35th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup will see West Indies lock horns against Sri Lanka at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST and the toss is scheduled at 30 minutes prior to that. Both teams are currently lurking at the bottom of the Group 1 points table. With Bangladesh already out of the semi-final race, West Indies are still slive in the competition and will require to win tonight's clash.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: H2H record

West Indies and Sri Lanka have played a total of 14 T20 internationals against each other and have won 7 matches each. Both teams are on equal footing when it comes to the T20 bilaterals. However, the islanders are slightly ahead in the T20 World Cups as they have won five out of the seven games played against West Indies in the marquee event.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Full Squad

West Indies' Squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell.

Sri Lanka's Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera

Batters: Evin Lewis (vc), Shimron Hetmyer, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Charith Asalanka (vc), Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c)

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Akeal Hosein, Maheesh Theekshana, Ravi Rampaul

Image: WindiesCricket/Twitter/SriLankaCricket/Insta