T20 World Cup: Will Australia Don Their New Jersey Against India In Warm-up Match?

The Australian Men's cricket team for the first time will be wearing two different kits in an ICC tournament, the news regarding which was confirmed by a report by Cricket.com.au. The Aaron Finch-led team will be playing their second warm-up fixture against India on Wednesday, and the new Australia T20 World Cup Jersey will make its debut during India vs Australia warm-up match.

As per the report by the aforementioned outlet, the Australia T20 World Cup jersey which is in black, gold, and green colour is the same which was worn by Australia Women's cricket team that won the women's T20 World Cup in March last year. The new Australia T20 World Cup jersey was made after ICC said that the other kit too closely resembled, particularly the Associate nations who cannot make two kits, leading CA to repurpose the kit worn at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Australia will play in two different kits at the #T20WorldCup, including the design that @AusWomenCricket won with at the 2020 edition of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/yozBGpZJ35 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 19, 2021

The report further states that Australia will wear the black and gold kit in India vs Australia warm-up match on Wednesday. However, the ICC has now asked Aaron Finch-led team to wear their yellow kit against South Africa, whom they face in their Super 12 opening match on Saturday and will wear the same jersey yet again if they face Scotland, Namibia or Papua New Guinea.

IND vs AUS warm-up match preview

India was impressive in their first warm-up match against England, winning the contest comfortably by seven wickets with an over to spare. KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will both be out to back up their half-centuries and will look to cont8inue their impressive form in the upcoming warm-up fixture against Australia. The Men in Blue will be hoping not only to continue their fine run with the bat but will also want their bowlers to find the rhythm after conceding a total of 188 runs to England.

Australia on the other hand also won their first warm-up match against New Zealand, however, the contest was a nervier affair as the Aaron Finch led team beat New Zealand by three wickets on the penultimate delivery of the match. Australians used only five bowlers in the first warm-up match and so they will look to test their bench strength to explore their options. David Warner will be hoping to get back amongst the runs after getting out for a duck in the last match.