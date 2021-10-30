T20 World Cup: Will Hardik Pandya Play Against New Zealand? 3 Players Who Can Replace Him

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been declared fit for Team India's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 31. Hardik Pandya had injured his shoulder during the Indian team's T20 World Cup campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan last weekend as a result of which he could not come out to the field in the second innings. Hardik's Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan came in as the substitute fielder.

Now, it remains to be seen whether Hardik Pandya would be featuring in Sunday's India vs New Zealand. This is a must-win game for India in order to keep their semi-final qualification hopes alive after their humiliating 10-wicket loss to arch-rivals Pakistan last weekend. However, in case the younger Pandya is unavailable for selection, here are the candidates who can replace him in the Playing XI.

Hardik Pandya's fitness: 3 players who can replace the all-rounder

In the week gone by, Hardik Pandya's fitness has been a topic of discussion as the Men In Blue hope to resurrect their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. However, the candidates who can replace him in the Playing XI include the likes of bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan or senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has been sweating it out tirelessly in the nets especially with the ball in hand after he was officially declared for upcoming India vs New Zealand game. Earlier, this week , he decided to roll his arms over in the nets under the watchful eyes of mentor MS Dhoni after which the all-rounder also went on to hug his former captain.

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs New Zealand

After going down to Pakistan in a one-sided contest, Virat Kohli & Co. will now lock horns with the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in Dubai on coming Sunday. It is a must-win match for India to keep their chances of sealing a semis berth alive. Meanwhile, the inaugural edition's winners also have a lot of work to do as far as their Net Run Rate is concerned. After their bitter loss to Babar Azam & Co., India's NRR has gone down to -0.973, and therefore, they would be hoping to make amends when they face the BlackCaps in coming weekend.