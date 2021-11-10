T20 World Cup: Will Jason Roy Play Tonight Against New Zealand? Here's Who Can Replace Him

The semi-finals round of the T20 World Cup is finally here with Pakistan, New Zealand, England and Australia all making it past the Super 12 stage of the competition. The first semi-final match of the T20 World Cup will see England take on New Zealand at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, November 10. England has been playing fantastic cricket in the tournament courtesy of which they topped their group, New Zealand, on the other hand, finished second in Group 2. Ahead of the mouthwatering T20 World Cup semi-final encounter, Eoin Morgan's England suffered a huge blow with opener Jason Roy suffering the injury in its final match of the Super 12s.

About Jason Roy injury

Eoin Morgan's team played their final match against South Africa on November 6, during which Roy was seen holding his muscle while fielding. As he opened the batting for the team during the chase, he pulled up while running a single in the fifth over and returned to the pavilion after being adjourned retired hurt. With Jason Roy injury ruling him out of the T20 World Cup before England vs New Zealand semi-final match it will be interesting to see who will replace him in playing 11.

Jason Roy injury: Players likely to replace him during England vs New Zealand clash

England has five unused players in form of Sam Billings, Tom Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley and James Vince who was named as Jason Roy's replacement. Vince is likely to get the nod as the like-for-like replacement. Sam Billings is another candidate who can take Jason Roy's place in playing 11. Despite the presence of two wicketkeepers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, Billings can play the finisher's role which means Bairstow can open the innings alongside Buttler. The last option at the top would be Dawid Malan. The left-handed batsman with his orthodox batting can pose a headache for New Zealand pacers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Adam Milne if the pitch in Abu Dhani does offer bounce.

England vs New Zealand

This match took two years in the making with England lifting the ODI World Cup back in 2019 beating New Zealand in the final by the barest of margin. Since the heartbreaking loss, New Zealand has gone on to capture the ICC World Test Championship trophy and in the ongoing T20 World Cup the team have looked solid in the past couple of matches barring the opening match versus Pakistan. England on the other hand has looked destroying in the tournament despite losing to South Africa in their final group match. With Jason Roy injured Eoin Morgan will now have the challenge to rebalance the side for this crucial knockout game. A fantastic contest is on the cards for the fans.

