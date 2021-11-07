T20 World Cup: Will Mujeeb Ur Rahman Play Afghanistan's Next Match Against New Zealand?

New Zealand will be locking horns with Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Meanwhile, Team India's semi-final hopes are hanging in the balance and they will only live to fight another in this tournament provided the Afghans beat the Kiwis. However, the equation for the BlackCaps is pretty simple- win & they are through to the next round.

Ahead of the nail-biting New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash, it remains to be seen whether mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be back in the Afghan squad to bamboozle Kane Williamson & Co. in this do-or-die encounter.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Mujeeb Ur Rahman injury update

With six wickets in two outings, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is Afghanistan's second-highest wicket-taker after leggie Rashid Khan (7) in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. He had registered a fifer against Scotland and then accounted for an in-form Mohammad Rizwan in the next match against Pakistan. However, he was forced to miss his team's next two games against Namibia and India respectively due to an injury. The crucial game against the Men In Blue proved to be costly as the Afghans suffered a 66-run defeat.

So will the young spinner feature in Afghanistan's Playing XI for the key clash against the Kiwis? Well, he might be included for Sunday's epic clash and lately, the mystery spinner uploaded a video of his gym session and by the look of it, it seems that Mujeeb Ur Rahman is fit and ready to compete.

After India vs Scotland match, it all comes down to the New Zealand vs Afghanistan contest at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday afternoon and the equation for the Kiwis is pretty simple- win and they will be through to the next round. A victory here for Kane Williamson & Co. will take them to the second spot in Group 2 and with eight points to their tally, they will join Pakistan in the semi-final race.

However, if Afghanistan manage to register a win, then all three teams i.e. Afghanistan, New Zealand, and India will be tied at six points each, and eventually, it will all come down to the net run rate and if the inaugural edition's champions beat Namibia in their final Super 12 game on Monday with a far superior NRR then they will be through to the next round.

Image: AP/Twitter@T20WorldCup/T20WorldCup.com