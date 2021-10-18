T20 World Cup's 'India Vs England' Warm-up Match: Can IND Play All 15 Players Against ENG?

The 11th warmup game of the ongoing T20 World Cup will see India lock horns against England. The news from the ICC Academy in Dubai is that the Virat Kohli-led Team India has won the toss and has decided to field first against Jos Buttler & co. England's regular captain Eoin Morgan has rested himself for tonight's clash against India. Teams are allowed to use players from their entire squad and captain Kohli is apparently planning to give everyone some game time against England.

India vs England: Full squad

India's Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

England's Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Team India's T20 World Cup campaign will officially kick off against Pakistan on October 24. The highly-anticipated game will be the first for both India and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC tournament. India will play its second game of the competition against New Zealand on October 31.

As far as England is concerned, the Eoin Morgan-led side will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies on October 23. England has been placed in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage alongside Australia, South Africa, and West Indies. Two more teams will join them after the competition of the preliminary round on October 22.

Image: AP/PTI