Tamim Iqbal Tells Why Bangladesh Can't Have Players Like Jos Buttler; 'Backdated Attitude'

Bangladesh's veteran opening batter Tamim Iqbal has stated that in a nation like Bangladesh, it is quite impossible to create a batter like Jos Buttler considering the cricket culture there. The opener pointed out that Bangladesh tried to play more of a textbook kind of cricket and that if someone like Jos Buttler needs to be created, then there needs to be an alteration in the way of thinking.

Speaking on his show ‘The Tamim Iqbal Show’, he said, “I think we’d all want to bring out someone like Jos Buttler. However, our attitude remained backdated. It’s like you can’t get out when attempting a scoop shot. You must end the game by taking singles. If you want to make Afif like me, this type of cricketer will not come up."

Tamim Iqbal further went on to add that things will not change if people are expected to play in an XYZ fashion, pointing out that Buttler has a totally different playing style. “Jos Buttler was an entirely different player when he came in. He attempted alternative shots or played shots in the back. I don’t believe we’re prepared for the fact that cricket can be played in this style. If you’re wondering why we don’t create someone like Buttler. You have to get out of here. Allow Afif and others to play in their own style. If you don’t like the way he plays, don’t pass judgment on him,” Tamim further added.

He further said criticising a player for playing a particular shot can create a negative impact on the player, and also makes others think multiple times before playing a similar shot. “There has been some discussion going on as to why a certain cricketer plays scoop, reverse scoop. Everyone is talking about it, and it is also reaching out to that player. Now, if he has the opportunity to scoop, reverse scoop, or sweep during a match, he will not do so. He’ll be scared to take that shot,” Tamim Iqbal concluded.

T20 World Cup: Australia vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh are winless at the T20 World Cup, having lost four in four. In today's encounter over the Aussies, they were bowled out at 73, as Adam Zampa picked his career-best figures of 5-19. And in return, Australia chased down the total in 6.2 overs to move ahead of South Africa on net run-rate in the points table.

Image: AP