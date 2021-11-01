Team India Batting Termed '2010ish' By Michael Vaughan After T20 World Cup Loss Vs NZ

Team India on Sunday suffered their second consecutive loss of the T20 World Cup after being handed 8 wicket loss by New Zealand. Indian batting failed to put a huge score on board as they were stopped at 110/7 by New Zealand bowlers as they chipped with wickets at regular intervals. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan reacted to the performance of the Indian batting lineup and had some harsh criticism for their performance.

India vs New Zealand: Michael Vaughan reacts to Team India's poor batting performance

Michael Vaughan in a series of tweets questioned the approach and mentality of the Virat Kohli led team and held them responsible for playing a more 2010ish brand of cricket. He also wrote that looking at the current scenarios Team India could be out of the T20 World Cup very soon.

India could be on the way out of this #T20WorldCup .. the mindset & approach with all that talent so far has been so wrong #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

India are playing 2010 Cricket .. The game has moved on .. #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

T20 World Cup: Recap of India vs New Zealand match

New Zealand won the toss and Kane Willamson's decision to field first. India made a major change in the batting lineup with Ishan Kishan opening alongside KL Rahul. Kishan's stay at the crease was short-lived as he was caught out in the third over leaving India at 11/1 in 2.5 overs. On the very next ball, Rohit Sharma was handed a lifeline as he was dropped by Adam Milne but he could not do much with the bat.

Sharma however failed to make the lifeline count as he was dismissed for 14 runs off 14 balls. KL Rahul also perished cheaply scoring 18 runs off 16 balls. Ish Sodhi broke the backbone of Team India's batting lineup when he dismissed Virat Kohli. The weight of the entire team came on to Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya with India standing at 48/4 in 10.1 overs. While they did manage to stabilise the innings, Pant departed in the 16th over for 12 runs off 19 balls. In the 19th over, Pandya departed for 23 off 24. Shardul Thakur was also caught out soon for a duck, leaving India at 94 for seven. Ravindra Jadeja managed to score some runs on the board for India as they finished the innings with 110 for seven wickets.

New Zealand Martin Guptil scored a quickfire20 in 17 balls but was caught out by Shardul off Bumrah in the fourth over. But Daryl Mitchell went on a hitting spree as he hit 46 runs in 29 balls and took the match away from Team India. The loss leaves Virat Kohli led team second from the bottom in Group 2 and also without any point.