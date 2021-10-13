Team India 'Billion Cheers' Jersey Anthem Launched By MPL Ahead Of T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and MPL Sports, the official kit sponsors for the Indian Cricket Team earlier today, October 13, unveiled the new kit ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. The new jersey has a navy blue shade, with zigzag patterns in between which is in a lighter shade of blue, with 'INDIA' as well as the players' name and number on the back mentioned in orange. The jersey has orange on the collars as well.

Now adding to the launch of the new jersey of the Indian cricket team, MPL Sports has also released an Anthem "Jersey pehen ke Game Dikha - Wear your game, Show your game" to further promote the jersey. The video shows fans enjoying the new jersey and gearing up to support Team India at the T20 World Cup.

Where can one buy the Indian Cricket Team new jersey?

Fans who want to buy the official new jersey can purchase it from MPL sports, the official jersey sponsors of the national team, on their website: mplsports.in. As per the website, Team India's fan jersey has been listed for ₹1,799, while fans can also opt to have Virat Kohli's or Rohit Sharma's name on the back, which will cost them ₹1,999. The website also has the official Team India's T20 World Cup jersey which costs ₹3,699.

Team India to play two warm-up matches before T20 World Cup 2021

Team India will start their preparation for the T20 world cup by playing two warm-up games. First against Australia and then against England. The two warm-up games are scheduled for October 18 and October 20.

India will then lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, in their first match of the campaign before playing against New Zealand, Afghanistan and followed by the two teams that qualify to the Super 12s.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI