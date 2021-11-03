'Trying To Knock India Out': Fans Recall MS Dhoni's Run-out As Guptill Hits 93 Vs Scotland

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill notched up 93 runs off 56 runs during the New Zealand vs Scotland, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match at the Dubai International Stadium on November 3. Courtesy of his innings, the Kiwis set Scotland a target of 173 runs to chase in the second innings.

Meanwhile, as Guptill played a mammoth knock, Indian cricket fans were quickly reminded of MS Dhoni’s run-out in the semi-final of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2019, which was done by Martin Guptill.

How did the Internet react to Guptill's innings?

Since India are yet to win a match in the ongoing tournament, if they are to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021 they would have to win all of their upcoming matches. However, if New Zealand win the match against Scotland, it would be hard for India to beat the Kiwis to qualification.

Hence, on witnessing Guptill hit the fabulous innings of 93 runs, cricket fans in India took Twitter by storm and expressed their feelings. A user posted the picture of MS Dhoni from World Cup 2019 where he gets run out off a throw of Guptill and mentioned that this is not the first time Guptill has broken the hearts of Indian fans.

Another user said that Guptill ran out MS Dhoni with nine balls remaining in the match which put India out of the race to the finals. He further mentioned in his tweet that in the T20 World Cup 2021, Guptill got out with nine balls remaining in the innings after hitting a fantastic knock which further diminished Team India’s chances to qualify for the semifinals. Meanwhile, another fan mentioned Dhoni’s dismissal and said Guptill has been a nemesis for India in the ICC events.

ODI WC 2019 :

9 balls remaining in the inns, Guptill ran out Dhoni which diminished India's chances of winning the Semis.



T20 WC 2021 :

9 balls remaining in the inns, Guptill gets out after a fantastic knock which diminishes India's chances of going into Semis.#NZvSCO — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) November 3, 2021

True sir. Guptill has been India’s nemesis in ICC events!! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Still remember that MS Dhoni run out in 2019 WC semi-finals.. 😞 — Shubham Misra Writing Thesis 🧠⚛️ (@Shubham_Neuro) November 3, 2021

How many times #Guptill Saved #NewZealand ??



2 Times May Be

Dhoni's Runout in Semis WC19 &

Now Good Knock 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#NZvSCO #T20WorldCup — C 😎 (@BNnarendra014) November 3, 2021

Martin Guptill hit a 102 m long six to reach his half-century

During the match, New Zealand were asked to bat first after Scotland won the toss and elected to field first. Opener Guptill and Daryl Mitchell added 35 runs for the first wicket before Mitchell was dismissed. After Kane Williamson and Devon Conway returned to the pavilion, Guptill was joined by Glenn Philips in the middle and together, they stitched a partnership of 105 runs off 73 balls as Guptill scored his half-century with a mammoth six of 102 m.

However, as Philips returned, Guptill was dismissed by Brad Wheal, seven runs short of his century. Guptill hit a total of seven sixes and six boundaries during his knock.

(Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC)