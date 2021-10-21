Last Updated:

Two IPL Winning Coaches Join New Zealand's Think Tank To Win It's 'elusive' T20 World Cup

The World Test Championship (WTC) winners have included two IPL winning coaches in order to fulfill their dream of winning the maiden ICC T20 World Cup title.

ICC T20 World Cup

New Zealand will start with the T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 26, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. Led by the all-format skipper Kane Williamson, the 'Black Caps' will look to start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a high note by defeating Pakistan.

The World Test Championship (WTC) winners have included two IPL winning coaches in order to fulfill their dream of winning the maiden ICC T20 World Cup title. New Zealand's former cricketers Stephen Fleming and Shane Bond are part of the Black Caps coaching panel.

Stephen Fleming and Shane Bond to coach New Zealand in T20 World Cup

Stephen Fleming who is also the head coach of Chennai Super Kings that won IPL 2021 in UAE, joined the New Zealand camp to help the 'Men In Black' prepare better ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Fleming joined the New Zealand side immediately after guiding CSK to its fourth title win in the IPL. The Blackcaps shared the news on its official Twitter handle, where it wrote that the former New Zealand skipper has joined the camp for a few days ahead of the World Cup. Fleming became the most successful coach in the history of IPL as he overtook Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 3 titles.

In August this year, Shane Bond on the other hand was roped in by New Zealand Cricket as 'fourth coach' during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. Furthermore, Shane Bond will also be with the New Zealand team in the three-game T20 International series against India after the World Cup. As reported by PTI, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said it was great to add Bond's experience to the group.

"Shane's been in our environment before and understands what we're about," Stead said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC). Being in the UAE (with the IPL) immediately prior to the world cup … he'll hopefully bring some tactical insight into what's been happening in the competition. He'll be an extra set of hands especially around the bowlers, working with the spin and the pace bowlers and developing their plans in a tournament that moves pretty quick - so we need to be one step ahead of other teams," said Gary Stead. 

In 2015, Mumbai Indians appointed Shane Bond as the team's bowling coach and since then the former speedster is guiding Rohit Sharma & Co in the IPL. 

New Zealand’s 15-men squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

New Zealand's full squad- Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

