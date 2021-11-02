Umpire Michael Gough Breached COVID Bio-bubble Before Ind Vs NZ T20 WC Match: Report

The ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE has been going on without any cases of COVID-19 following the strict arrangements made by ICC inside the bio-bubble. However, DailyMail has reported that English umpire Michael Gough has been withdrawn from officiating in the ongoing T20 World Cup due to a breach of COVID-19 rules. Michael Gough was set to officiate India vs New Zealand match on Sunday but was replaced by Marais Erasmus at the last moment.

Ind vs NZ: Michael Gough breaches bio-bubble

As per the report, Michael Gough reportedly left his hotel without permission on Friday to meet with people outside the T20 World Cup tournament’s bio-bubble. An ICC spokesperson while speaking to the media house said, "The Bio-Security Advisory Committee has instructed umpire Michael Gough to isolate for six days due to a breach of the event bio-security protocols." The report further states that Gough is now in his hotel room and will be tested every alternate day. If the English umpire comes out negative in the tests he is expected to take the field and continue his umpiring duties, however, it is still unclear if ICC will issue a sanction for his actions.

Michael Gough's career

Michael Gough, played 67 First-Class matches and 49 List-A games for Yorkshire from 1998-2003, before making his umpiring debut in 2013 in a T20I match between England and Australia at Chester-Le-Street. He officiated for his first ODI match later that year for the same two teams. Gough made his debut as Test umpire back in 2016 in a match played between Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Bulawayo.

Even before taking the field for the India vs New Zealand match, Michael Gough had already officiated two matches in the T20 World Cup. He stood for New Zealand vs Pakistan match during the Super 12 stage and also for the first round Netherlands vs Namibia fixture. In June this year, he was one of the on-field umpires for the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand. Coming to Michael Gough's record as an umpire the report states that the former Durham opening batsman is considered as the umpire with the highest percentage of on-field decisions upheld after a player review with 95.1 % being correct.

Image: ICC