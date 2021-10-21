Varun Chakravarthy Not 100% Fit; He'll Be Used By Team India As 'trump Card': Report

With a few days to go before the Super 12 of T20 World Cup starts, one of the uncertainties looming over Team India apart from Hardik Pandya's bowling is spinner Varun Chakravarthy's fitness. Team India are done with their two warm-up matches and many positivities have emerged.

However, Hardik Pandya did not bowl, and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy bowled only 2 overs in the second warm-up match against Australia. Now, team management sources have informed ANI on Varun Chakravarthy's fitness and also talked about how he will be used by skipper Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup.

"He is undoubtedly a match-winner in this format and the leadership group knows what four overs can mean in a big tournament like the T20 World Cup. The medical team has been working closely with him and Varun will be used judiciously. He is a trump card and Virat Kohli and the leadership group is looking to use him just like that," the source said.

On being asked whether the 30-years-old spinner could be rested if the stakes are not too high, the sources said,

"Yes, that is exactly what the idea is. While the team is looking to have his services as much as possible, it is also clear that his knees aren't at 100%. So, he will be used as per the demands of the tournament. If it is a must-win or big game, you will see him out there weaving his magic with the ball. If the team is well placed and you can afford to give his knees a bit of a rest, the team might do that. But yes, MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri will be right there to guide Kohli and Rohit Sharma in such a scenario."

Varun Chakravarthy's injury

Team India management has a slight concern regarding the fitness of Varun Chakravarthy after he was seen limping off the field during the KKR vs DC Qualifier 2 match during IPL 2021. The 30-year-old was seen limping off the field with Kolkata Knight Riders' physio after bowling his four overs, giving away just 26 runs and picking up two wickets of Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

The KKR spinner had previously failed the fitness test which led him to miss the T20I series against Australia last year which, delayed his debut in the blue jersey. He was also chosen to play in the five-match T20I series against England but couldn’t play that due to his knee issues.

India vs Pakistan

Meanwhile, India will start their Super 12 of T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Pakistan on October 24 at Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan has a dismal 0-5 record against India in the T20 World Cup clashes overall.

(Image: